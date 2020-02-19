Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suicide by family: Ex-DIG, four other get 8-year-jail  

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amritsar
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 16:59 IST
Suicide by family: Ex-DIG, four other get 8-year-jail  
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A former DIG and four others were sentenced to eight-year imprisonment by a local court in a 2004 case in which a family of five had committed suicide, blaming the accused for the extreme step. A serving DSP of the Punjab Police was also sentenced to four years in jail.

The court of Additional District Sessions Judge Sandeep Singh Bajwa also slapped fine ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 on them. Former DIG Kultar Singh, DSP Hardev Singh, Parminder Kaur, Palwinder Singh, Mohinder Singh and Sabreen Kaur were convicted in the case on Monday.

Kultar Singh was posted as the Amritsar senior superintendent of police while DSP Hardev Singh held the charge of an inspector in 2004 when the family committed suicide. Hardip Singh, along with his wife, mother and two children, had taken some poisonous substance on October 31, 2004.

Before taking the extreme step, the entire family had written a suicide note on the walls of a room of their house. They also sent copies of the suicide note to their friends and some known people by post.

The family had directly blamed Kultar Singh for the extreme step. The Amritsar police had registered a case in 2004 when public pressure mounted but the accused were not arrested then.

In 2009, Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO) activist Sarabjit Singh Verka took up the matter before a local court and sought justice for the victims while alleging that the local police was not probing the case properly. The court issued non-bailable warrants in September 2011 against Kultar Singh and Hardev Singh under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 420 (fraud), 467 and 468 (forgery of documents), 471 (using forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code and 7/13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Jury selection set to begin in murder trial of Robert DurstJury selection was due to begin on Wednesday in the Los Angeles murder trial of Robert Durst, the elderly New York real estate ...

NPR updation in Himachal to begin on May 16

The process for the updation of the National Population Register NPR in Himachal Pradesh will begin from May 16 to June 30, an official said on Wednesday. Chief Secretary Anil Khachi said the NPR updation and the houselisting and housing ce...

Consumer durables growth to pick in last quarter of FY20, says official

Growth of consumer durables segment is expected to pick up in the last quarter taking the sectors expansion in 2019-20 to 15 per cent, an industry official said on Wednesday. The expert also said that the economic slowdown has not affected ...

Vodafone Idea shares surge over 38 pc

Vodafone Ideas shares on Wednesday closed over 38 percent amid reports that the government in unlikely to invoke the companys bank guarantees as of now. On the BSE, the stock gained as much as 48.18 percent to Rs 4.49 during the day. It clo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020