India approves plan to buy U.S naval helicopters - govt source

India's cabinet has approved a plan to buy U.S. naval helicopters, a government source said on Wednesday, without giving details.

Reuters reported this month that India was likely to give final approval to a $2.6 billion deal for Lockheed Martin helicopters ahead of a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.

