India approves plan to buy U.S naval helicopters - govt source
India's cabinet has approved a plan to buy U.S. naval helicopters, a government source said on Wednesday, without giving details.
Reuters reported this month that India was likely to give final approval to a $2.6 billion deal for Lockheed Martin helicopters ahead of a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Donald Trump
- Lockheed Martin