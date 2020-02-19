Left Menu
Kejriwal meets Amit Shah; discusses Delhi-related issues

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence and agreed that the Central government and Delhi government need to work together for the development of the state.

Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence and agreed that the Central government and Delhi government need to work together for the development of the state. "Met Home Minister Amit Shah ji. Had a very good and fruitful meeting. Discussed several issues related to Delhi. Both of us agreed that we will work together for the development of Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted.

This was the first meeting of the two leaders after the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor took charge as the capital's Chief Minister for the third time. "We held discussions on various issues and we agreed that the Central government and Delhi government need to work together for the development of Delhi," Kejriwal said in a press conference.

Kejriwal said that the meeting with Amit Shah went well but there was no discussion on Shaheen Bagh. He also said, "Three-day Assembly session of the new government has been called from February 24."

Arvind Kejriwal's led AAP won 62 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly. The BJP marginally improved its tally, managing just eight seats from its 2015's tally of three seats. Congress failed to open its account, just like last time.(ANI)

