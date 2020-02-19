Left Menu
Development News Edition

Match-fixing: Never gave assurance to UK authorities of no further investigation, MHA tells HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 18:46 IST
Match-fixing: Never gave assurance to UK authorities of no further investigation, MHA tells HC

The Delhi High Court was informed by the home ministry on Wednesday it never gave any assurance to the UK authorities that no further investigation will be carried out in the case related to Sanjeev Chawla, alleged bookie and key accused in one of cricket's biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje. The court was informed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that for the purpose of a fair trial, Chawla, who was recently extradited from the UK, has to be confronted with the evidence gathered against him to "unearth the conspiracy and identify the other persons involved".

Justice Anu Malhotra, after hearing the arguments of the MHA counsel and Chawla, reserved the order on Chawla's plea challenging his 12-day custodial remand in the case and said that the decision will be pronounced on Thursday. Chawla got an interim relief from custodial interrogation on February 14 when the high court had sent him to Tihar Jail till further orders.

A trial court had on February 13, sent Chawla to 12-day custodial interrogation by Delhi Police, noting that the matter was to be probed further for which he has to be taken to various cities across the nation. He has challenged the custodial remand order in the high court. During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for MHA, submitted that Chawla will remain in Tihar jail and his questioning by the probe agency will be done there itself.

The counsel for Delhi Police Crime Branch, which filed a status report in the matter, said they were adopting the submissions made by the ASG. He said if the need arises to take Chawla out for investigation, they will seek the court's permission.

"We will abide by the assurances given by the Indian government to the UK authorities. We are ready to use the facility of video conferencing to quiz him from Tihar Jail with a person based outside Delhi," the ASG said. He said neither the MHA nor Delhi Police gave any such assurance to the UK authorities that no further investigation will be carried out in the case.

He said Chawla has not been brought for a picnic in Tihar jail, he has been brought here to be confronted with the evidence collected in the case. Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, representing Chawla, said the probe agency has already investigated the offence of conspiracy against him.

He said the request for extradition sent by the Indian government clearly suggested that the investigation has attained finality and the presence of the accused was required only for the trial. He contended that any order passed by the court in the matter will have wide ramifications and far reaching consequences and it will have a bearing on other cases internationally.

"They (authorities) are trying to violate their solemn assurance given to the foreign court," he argued. The ASG also said that the Indian government had categorically stated before the UK court that Chawla was not interrogated so far and he has not made himself available to them.

"We have got him extradited to complete the investigation and proceed with trial in the case. The purpose of assurances was to avoid any double jeopardy and that he should not be made to face trial in any other offences except the ones for which his extradition was done," he said. Chawla has challenged in the high court the trial court's order sending him to police custody saying that during the extradition proceedings, the MHA had given assurance to the UK authorities that he will be kept in Tihar jail only to face trial.

Chawla is alleged to have played a central role in conspiring with Cronje to fix a South African tour to India in February-March 2000. Cronje, who died in a plane crash in 2002, was also involved, police had told the court.

Chawla's counsel had earlier told the court that he was a British national and while seeking his extradition, the Indian government had given diplomatic assurances to the UK that he will be kept at Tihar Jail during his detention in pre-trial and post conviction. "He is called to India only to face trial. The authorities have violated their undertaking given to the UK. The charge sheet says the investigation is complete. There is no scope of probe against him," he had said.

The trial court was earlier informed that Chawla, who was extradited from London on February 13, was involved in fixing of five matches and has to be taken to various places and confronted with certain people in order to unearth the larger conspiracy. The British court documents say Chawla is a Delhi-born businessman who moved to the United Kingdom on a business visa in 1996, but continued to make trips to India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Govt does not acknowledge there is a word such as 'slowdown': Ex-PM Manmohan Singh.

Govt does not acknowledge there is a word such as slowdown Ex-PM Manmohan Singh....

Can't wait to play at Motera Stadium, says Rohit Sharma

Indias opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said that he cannot wait to play some cricket at the worlds largest cricket stadium- Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Motera Stadium will be unveiled on February 24.Looks amazing heard so much ab...

Nitish chairs agriculturists� meet in Bihar; exchanges

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday chaired a meeting here of agriculturists drawn fromacross the state where suggestions were exchanged for giving a boost to farming, dairy production, fisheries, poultry,horticulture and other a...

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Bono the only new face as Ireland unchanged for England clash

A vist by U2 singer Bono to Irelands training camp was the only major adjustment to coach Andy Farrells preparations as he named an unchanged starting line-up for Sundays Six Nations trip to face England at Twickenham.Ireland, who failed to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020