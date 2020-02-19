Four including 2 ARTOs arrested in UP
Four government employees including two Additional Regional Transport Officers (ARTOs) have been arrested for allegedly taking bribe from drivers and giving clearance to overloaded trucks, police said on Wednesday.
Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India]: Four government employees including two Additional Regional Transport Officers (ARTOs) have been arrested for allegedly taking bribe from drivers and giving clearance to overloaded trucks, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as ARTOs Sandeep Chaudhary posted in Sant Kabir Nagar and Shailesh Tiwari posted in Basti, Constable Anuj Shukla, and driver Uttam Kumar.
Circle Officer, Cantonment area, Sumit Shukla told reporters: "In January, a Special Task Force (STF) had filed a police complaint at Belipar Police station against RTO officers for taking bribes and giving clearance to overloaded trucks. Based on that complaint, police have arrested six people including the owner of Madhuban Hotel Dharampal Singh." Police said the truck drivers used to bribe ARTOs through local middlemen. Dharampal Singh was the leader of this network in various districts. He used to take money from transporters and then he used to order the officials to give clearance to the said transporters' trucks, police said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Taranjit Singh Sandhu takes charge as Indian envoy to US
Cricket-Black Caps skipper Williamson ruled out of India one-dayers
Williamson ruled out of first two ODIs against India
Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill named in India's squad for two-Test series against New Zealand
Cricket-India's Rohit to miss remainder of NZ tour