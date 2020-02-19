ACB conducts raids at 10 places connected to VMC town planning dept in Andhra Pradesh

The Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) carried out raids at 10 places in connection with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) town planning department on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, VMC City Planner A Lakshmana Rao said, "ACB held raids across the state on Tuesday. As part of that, the ACB raided in our town planning department also. No irregularities are found in our office. Some employees brought some cash for personal purposes. ACB sleuths seized those amounts at first."

" They have checked all files in all sections of town planning department till 10 PM last night. They sought some explanations and we provided that. At 10 PM they completed the raid and left. At our office, file disposal is going on smoothly, according to the orders of the chief minister. No citizen has complained against our office," he added. He also speaks about the smooth functioning of the department.

"Our commissioner is holding a weekly departmental review. Pending issues will be cleared in such reviews. As we adopted the online system; if there is any pending issue, charges are being framed on concerned personnel immediately. As of now, there are no pending issues. The town planning department is working to help the public," he said. (ANI)

