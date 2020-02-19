Ammonia gas leakage from cold storage near Kurukshetra creates panic

The ammonia gas leaking from a cold storage in Haryana's Shahabad near Kurukshetra on Tuesday night created panic in the area.

Fire tenders, police and ambulances were rushed to the spot and the affected persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.

"There was a difficulty in breathing, people were falling from their bikes and were unable to speak. But now, the situation is under control and there is no need to panic," an eyewitness told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

