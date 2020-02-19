Gauhati HC stays appointment of Agri devpt officers

The Gauhati High Court stayed on Wednesday the appointment of 115 candidates for the post of

Agricultural Development Officers who were selected by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

A writ petition was filed by one Shankar Nath and 19 others challenged the selection of candidates by the APSC in

pursuant to an advertisement dated December 29, 2019, alleging that rules of direct recruitment were violated.

The petitioners claimed that the selection was made in violation of the Assam Public Service Commission (Procedure

and Conduct of Business) Rules, 2010. Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak after hearing the writ

petitions passed an interim restraint order for appointment of the selected candidates without the permission of the court.

