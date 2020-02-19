Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinmayanand appears before Lucknow court, next hearing on Mar 4

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 21:07 IST
Chinmayanand appears before Lucknow court, next hearing on Mar 4

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, who is out on bail in a case in which he is accused of sexually abusing a law student, appeared before a special MP/MLA court here on Wednesday. Judge P K Rai fixed March 4 as the next date of hearing for the framing of charges.

The court also issued a non-bailable warrant against the woman student for not appearing before it in another case of extortion lodged by advocate Om Singh with the Shahjahanpur police. As the matter was set for framing of charges, the court observed that because of the woman student's absence, the charges could not be framed.

Chinmayanand, 72, was released from the Shahjahanpur district jail after the Allahabad High Court granted him bail. While granting him bail, Justice Rahul Chaturvedi also transferred Chinmayanand's trial from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow, taking note of the victim's apprehension that he could influence proceedings in his hometown.

"The trial court will take up the case on a priority basis, preferably on a day-to- day basis and the trial will be concluded within one year," the high court had said. The bail order directed Chinmayanand to file an undertaking that he would not seek any adjournments and be present in the court.

The court had also directed Lucknow's senior superintendent of police to depute a senior sub-inspector and armed constables for the security of the student and her family members during the trial period. Chinmayanand, whose trust runs the Shahjahanpur law college where the woman studied, was arrested on September 20 under Section 376-C of the IPC, a charge short of rape.

It is applied when someone in authority takes advantage of his official position to "induce or seduce" a woman to have sex with him. In a parallel case, the woman was arrested for trying to extort money from Chinmayanand, whom she had accused of rape.

She and her three friends had allegedly threatened to release video clips of massages she claimed she was forced to perform on the politician, who was disowned by the ruling BJP after the sexual abuse charges surfaced. The high court granted the woman bail in the extortion case on December 4.

While allowing bail to Chinmayanand, the high court said it is difficult to determine at this stage who exploited whom in the case. Justice Chaturvedi suggested that it may be a case of quid pro quo but asked the trial court not to be influenced by the higher court's observations.

"As pointed out earlier, that both the parties crossed their limits and at this stage it is very difficult to adjudicate as to who exploited whom? In fact, both of them used each other," he said, taking note of the material on record indicating that the woman and her family received favours from the politician. Last year, the Supreme Court had stepped in when the 23-year-old student went missing for a few days in August after posting a video clip on social media, alleging sexual abuse.

A special investigation team of Uttar Pradesh Police, formed on the directions of the apex court, later arrested Chinmayanand and the student. PTI CORR SMI SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Canada protesters mount fresh rail blockade, PM Trudeau says disruptions unacceptable

Demonstrators opposed to a Canadian energy project on Wednesday started blocking a western rail line, adding to pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to solve a two-week protest that is harming the economy.Freight traffic in eastern Can...

FOREX-Dollar index at near 3-year high as yen sinks on stronger risk appetite

The U.S. dollar climbed on Wednesday to near a three-year high against a basket of other currencies and the safe-haven yen sank to a nine-month low as a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases in China and expectations for more polic...

Woman teacher tonsures her head in Bhopal in protest against 'merciless' govt

A protesting guest lecturer -- Shahin -- here on Wednesday got her head tonsured as a mark of protest against uncertainty over the confirmation of their jobs. Addressing the protesters, Shahin said We have been protesting for the last 72 da...

WHO says man with coronavirus in Egypt is recovering, no longer a carrier

The World Health Organization WHO said on Wednesday that the person previously confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus in Egypt is on his way to recovery, after latest tests showed he was no longer carrying the virus. He will remain in q...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020