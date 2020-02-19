Harry and Meghan to make final appearances as senior British royals -ITV
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will carry out their final public engagements as senior working members of Britain's royal family in late February and March before their status changes on March 31, ITV's royal editor reported on Wednesday.
Citing Buckingham Palace, Chris Ship said Harry and Meghan, who abruptly announced their intention in January to step down from their duties as senior royals, would no longer have an office at Buckingham Palace after April 1.
A palace spokeswoman had no immediate comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Harry
- Meghan
- Chris Ship
- Buckingham Palace
- Britain
- ITV
ALSO READ
UK's Prince Harry speaks at JP Morgan event in Miami -royal source
This is why Meghan Markle wears oversized shoes
Harry, Meghan in first joint event since leaving royal fold
UPDATE 1-UK's Prince Harry speaks at JP Morgan event in Miami - royal source
Harry, Meghan in first joint event since leaving royal fold