Ukraine constitutional court says scrapping old Supreme Court was unconstitutional

Ukrainian lawmakers exceeded their authority when they voted to scrap the country's old Supreme Court in 2016 as part of sweeping judicial reform, the country's constitutional court ruled on Wednesday.

Parliament voted to abolish the previous Supreme Court and form a new one, with judges chosen through a special commission.

