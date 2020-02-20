Army to get new building 'Thal Sena Bhawan' in Delhi Cantt
Indian Army will get a new building 'Thal Sena Bhawan' in Delhi Cantonment, Indian Army sources said.
The existing offices of the Army in South Block and Sena Bhawan will be continued.
The 'bhoomi-pujan' (ground-breaking) ceremony of the building is planned to be done on February 21 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)
