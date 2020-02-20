Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-IMF calls Argentine debt 'unsustainable,' says bondholders must help resolve crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Buenos Aires
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 06:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 06:21 IST
UPDATE 4-IMF calls Argentine debt 'unsustainable,' says bondholders must help resolve crisis
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund warned Argentina's bondholders on Wednesday that they would likely need to take a hit to help resolve the country's "unsustainable" debt burden. The fund, wrapping up a week-long visit to Argentina, said rising public debts meant the country needs a definitive plan to restore debt sustainability, which would require a "meaningful contribution from private creditors."

Argentina is battling to restructure its debts to avoid defaulting on around $100 billion in loans and bonds - including to the IMF - after a biting recession, high inflation and a market crash pummeled the country last year. The IMF stance lends support to Argentina's new Peronist government, which has maintained it cannot pay its debts unless given time to revive growth. Argentina is looking to wrap up debt negotiations with creditors by the end of March.

"They are basically calling for a large haircut," said Gabriel Zelpo, director of Buenos Aires economic consultancy Seido, adding the move gave Argentina's economy minister, Martin Guzman, more leverage to ask creditors to take losses. He said that while the stance was not totally unexpected it was generally a negative for bondholders and implied potentially tougher negotiations. "It implies a longer period of restructuring and a longer period for returning to the market."

The IMF said Argentina's ability to service its debts had deteriorated sharply compared with mid-2019 when it categorized the country's situation as "sustainable, but not with high probability." "IMF staff now assesses Argentina's debt to be unsustainable," it said, adding that the fiscal surplus Argentina would need to reduce its debts was "not economically nor politically feasible."

The IMF said meetings with Argentine officials had been "very productive" and that the fund's managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, would meet Guzman at the Group of 20 Finance Ministers summit to discuss "next steps." Argentina's center-left president, Alberto Fernandez, said on Twitter that he welcomed the IMF's stance. "If all parties demonstrate a willingness to agree, we can grow again, honor our commitments and put Argentina back on its feet," he wrote.

Argentine bond prices, which were hammered last year, have wobbled recently as investors waited on signs from the IMF about its stance, likely to be influential in how Argentina goes about its debt restructuring plans. "The worst-case scenario for bondholders would be for the IMF to issue a statement supporting a deep cut, or a cut in capital owed to bondholders," Fernando Marrul, director of consultancy FM & Associates, said ahead of the fund's statement.

Guzman recently said austerity policies backed by the IMF were to blame for Argentina's debt crisis and warned that upcoming debt talks would likely be frustrating for bondholders. Argentine bond prices have dropped 3.5% this year as uncertainty rose about the country's ability to pay $44 billion to the IMF, its biggest single creditor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Australians arrive home for quarantine after weeks on coronavirus cruise ship

More than 150 Australians arrived home on Thursday to begin two weeks of quarantine after finally disembarking a cruise ship docked in Japan where more than 600 people have contracted the newly identified coronavirus. The Diamond Princess, ...

UPDATE 1-Trump to name U.S. envoy to Germany acting director of national intelligence

President Donald Trump is expected to name U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell to be acting director of national intelligence, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.Grenell, a strong supporter of Trumps policies, wou...

UPDATE 4-IMF calls Argentine debt 'unsustainable,' says bondholders must help resolve crisis

The International Monetary Fund warned Argentinas bondholders on Wednesday that they would likely need to take a hit to help resolve the countrys unsustainable debt burden. The fund, wrapping up a week-long visit to Argentina, said rising p...

UPDATE 2-Trump names U.S. envoy to Germany acting director of national intelligence

President Donald Trump on Wednesday named U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, a strong supporter of his policies, to be acting director of national intelligence. Rick has represented our Country exceedingly well and I look forward t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020