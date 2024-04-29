Argentina oilseed union strikes to protest Milei labor reforms

Argentina's SOEA oilseed workers' union kicked off a strike on Monday to protest a labor reform bill backed by President Javier Milei, which hit the floor for debate earlier in the day.

The union operates in the Rosario area, a major agroindustrial belt where the majority of the country's soybean processing plants and agricultural ports are located.

