Argentina oilseed union strikes to protest Milei labor reforms
Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 21:31 IST
Argentina's SOEA oilseed workers' union kicked off a strike on Monday to protest a labor reform bill backed by President Javier Milei, which hit the floor for debate earlier in the day.
The union operates in the Rosario area, a major agroindustrial belt where the majority of the country's soybean processing plants and agricultural ports are located.
