Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamal Nath has no clue about the question he posed to PM Modi: Union Minister Prahlad Patel

Union Minister and BJP leader Prahlad Patel on Thursday took a jibe at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi "carrying out surgical strikes".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Raipur(Chhattisgarh)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 18:11 IST
Kamal Nath has no clue about the question he posed to PM Modi: Union Minister Prahlad Patel
Union Minister Prahlad Patel speaking reporters on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister and BJP leader Prahlad Patel on Thursday took a jibe at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi "carrying out surgical strikes". On being questioned about Kamal Nath asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring out details about 'surgical strikes', Prahlad Patel told reporters, "The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has no clue about things he says." Patel is the Lok Sabha MP from Damoh in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier today, Kamal Nath said that when Indira Gandhi's government was there, 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered (in the 1971 war when Bangladesh was created). "Ye uski baat nahi karenge, kehte hain maine surgical strike kari. Kaun si surgical strike kari? Desh ko kuch to bataiye surgical strike ki," (They won't talk about that, and says that he has done surgical strike. which surgical strike? Give us the details)," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, on the issue of an ongoing rift in Congress in Madhya Pradesh, the Union Minister said, "only time will tell what happens next in the state." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Two undertrial prisoners escape from Assam jail

Two undertrial prisoners, one of them a Bangladeshi national, escaped from Karimganj district jail early on Thursday, a senior police officer said. Samsul Islam, a resident of Maulavi Bazar in Bangladesh, along with fellow inmate Nasim Ahme...

Your right to protest sacrosanct, but it shouldn't cause problem to others: Mediators tell Shaheen Bagh protesters

Supreme Court-appointed mediators Sanjay Hedge and Sadhana Ramachandran on Thursday interacted with the protesters at Shaheen Bagh and told them that their right to protests was sacrosanct, but at the same the protest should not cause incon...

Game is on again between France and Germany as EU spars over budget

Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande sealed a breakthrough deal on the European Unions last joint budget in 2013, negotiating in a backroom of a Paris stadium where Germany and France were facing off in a friendly soccer game.We did that in ...

UPDATE 2-Lesotho PM faces charge of murdering first wife, says to step down

Lesothos Prime Minister Thomas Thabane will be charged with the murder of his late wife, the deputy police commissioner said on Thursday, the latest twist in a love triangle murder case that has stunned the southern African highland kingdom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020