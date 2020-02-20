Kamal Nath has no clue about the question he posed to PM Modi: Union Minister Prahlad Patel

Union Minister and BJP leader Prahlad Patel on Thursday took a jibe at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi "carrying out surgical strikes". On being questioned about Kamal Nath asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring out details about 'surgical strikes', Prahlad Patel told reporters, "The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has no clue about things he says." Patel is the Lok Sabha MP from Damoh in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier today, Kamal Nath said that when Indira Gandhi's government was there, 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered (in the 1971 war when Bangladesh was created). "Ye uski baat nahi karenge, kehte hain maine surgical strike kari. Kaun si surgical strike kari? Desh ko kuch to bataiye surgical strike ki," (They won't talk about that, and says that he has done surgical strike. which surgical strike? Give us the details)," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, on the issue of an ongoing rift in Congress in Madhya Pradesh, the Union Minister said, "only time will tell what happens next in the state." (ANI)

