SC allows Karnataka's plea for implementation of Mahadayi Water Dispute tribunal's final award

The Supreme Court in its interim order on Thursday allowed the plea of Karnataka government for implementation of the final award by a tribunal for sharing of water between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra from the Mahadayi river. The interim order was passed by a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud after hearing the counsel from the three states.

The bench said the final hearing in the matter will take place in July. It also said the interim order is subject to the final outcome of the petitions filed by the three states against the tribunal's award.

The Mahadayi Water Dispute tribunal had passed the order on August 14, 2018, and had allocated 13.42 TMC water (including 3.9 TMC for diversion into the depleted Malaprabha river basin) from the Mahadayi river basin to Karnataka. Maharashtra was allotted 1.33 TMC water while Goa was given 24 TMC in the final decision of the tribunal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.