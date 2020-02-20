Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC allows Karnataka's plea for implementation of Mahadayi Water Dispute tribunal's final award

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 18:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 18:31 IST
SC allows Karnataka's plea for implementation of Mahadayi Water Dispute tribunal's final award
Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court in its interim order on Thursday allowed the plea of Karnataka government for implementation of the final award by a tribunal for sharing of water between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra from the Mahadayi river. The interim order was passed by a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud after hearing the counsel from the three states.

The bench said the final hearing in the matter will take place in July. It also said the interim order is subject to the final outcome of the petitions filed by the three states against the tribunal's award.

The Mahadayi Water Dispute tribunal had passed the order on August 14, 2018, and had allocated 13.42 TMC water (including 3.9 TMC for diversion into the depleted Malaprabha river basin) from the Mahadayi river basin to Karnataka. Maharashtra was allotted 1.33 TMC water while Goa was given 24 TMC in the final decision of the tribunal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

BJP president Nadda to visit Bihar on Feb 22

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda is slated to visit Bihar on February 22 and meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. JP Nadda will visit Bihar on February 22 and will have discussions with party leaders on preparations for the Legislative Assemb...

HIGHLIGHTS-EU leaders squabble over bloc's budget for 2021-27

European Union leaders start two days of tough talks on Thursday on a joint seven-year budget from 2021 and must work out how to fill a 75 billion euro 81 billion hole left by Britains departure just as they face costly climate, migration a...

COLUMN-Coronavirus likely to have severe but short-lived economic impact: Kemp

Epidemics normally have a severe but relatively short-lived impact on economic activity, with the impact on manufacturing and consumption measured in weeks or at worst a few months. Even pandemics such as the Black Death 134849, Spanish inf...

India strongly rejects China's objection to Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

India on Thursday strongly rejected Chinas objection to Home Minister Amit Shahs visit to Arunachal Pradesh, saying any criticism of visits by Indian leaders to a state of the country does not stand to reason. External Affairs Ministry Spok...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020