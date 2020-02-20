Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-IMF begins visit as Lebanon grapples with financial crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 20:13 IST
UPDATE 5-IMF begins visit as Lebanon grapples with financial crisis

A team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) met Lebanese government officials on Thursday at the start of a visit to advise on how to tackle the country's crippling financial and economic crisis.

The IMF has said its team will stay until Feb. 23 to provide broad technical advice. Lebanon has not requested financial assistance from the Fund as it draws up a plan to confront the crisis. "The Fund is giving its view in light of the present circumstances and the financial, economic and reform measures Lebanon needs," Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said in a statement issued by the prime minister's office.

"The Fund delegation will continue its work until the completion of cooperation with Lebanon to prepare the plan," Wazni said. The long-brewing economic crisis spiralled last year as the country's capital inflows slowed and protests erupted against the ruling elite.

As the crisis deepens, hitting ordinary Lebanese hard, there is no sign of foreign aid. Western and Sunni-led Gulf Arab states that helped in the past have made clear that any support hinges on Beirut implementing long-delayed reforms to address root causes such as state corruption and bad governance. Prime Minister Hassan Diab's government - which took office last month with the backing of the Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah and its allies - must decide what to do about looming debt payments, most importantly a $1.2 billion dollar-denominated sovereign bond due on March 9.

The Lebanese banking association urged President Michel Aoun to find a quick resolution for the fast-approaching bond payments in order to curtail losses from falling bond prices that are piling pressure on banks. The association said the bonds should be dealt with in a "technical way far from politics" and that a solution could be reached with creditors in an orderly way given that investment funds abroad had shown a willingness to negotiate.

One of Lebanon's most influential politicians, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, on Wednesday said that debt restructuring was the best solution for such maturities. Lebanon will on Friday review proposals from companies bidding to provide financial and legal advice on its options, a source familiar with the matter said. The government aims to take a quick decision on who to appoint, the source added.

The finance ministry said in a statement it had issued requests to 12 companies to serve as a financial adviser for a potential debt restructuring. Bidders to provide legal advice so far are Dechert, Cleary Gottlieb and White & Case, the source said.

The government on Wednesday formed a committee tasked with preparing an economic recovery plan that includes ministers, government officials, a central bank representative and economists, according to a copy of a decree seen by Reuters. With hard currency in short supply, banks have been limiting depositors' access to dollars and blocking transfers abroad since October. The Lebanese pound has slumped from its official peg on a parallel market.

Dollars were being offered on Thursday at 2,450 pounds, reflecting a 60% weakening of the local currency, a dealer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

India, Sri Lanka to ink MoU to develop Palaly airport in Jaffna

India will ink an agreement with Sri Lanka to develop the Jaffnas Palaly airport in the Tamil-dominated Northern province, an official statement said on Thursday. The decision comes a day after the Sri Lankan Cabinet approved a proposal for...

J&K: SMC mayor meets Lt Guv in Jammu

Srinagar Municipal Corporation SMC Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Thursday met Lt Governor G C Murmu and briefed him about the City Vision Plan to transform Srinagar into an eco-friendly, resilient and socio-economically vibrant city, an offici...

Cricket match-fixing scandal: Bookie Sanjeev Chawla allowed to be interrogated by police in Tihar Jail only till Feb 28, says Delhi HC.

Cricket match-fixing scandal Bookie Sanjeev Chawla allowed to be interrogated by police in Tihar Jail only till Feb 28, says Delhi HC....

Rare Ethiopian crown, hidden for 21 years in the Netherlands, returns home

Addis Ababa, Feb 20 AFP Ethiopias government on Thursday assumed custody of a priceless 18th-century crown that a former refugee had kept hidden in his apartment in the Netherlands for two decades. The handover took place at a ceremony in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020