Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, US aim to elevate trade through multilateral, bilateral agreements: Hardeep Singh Puri

India is growing slowly yet steadily, and India and the US are aiming to elevate trade through multilateral and bilateral agreements, said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 20:40 IST
India, US aim to elevate trade through multilateral, bilateral agreements: Hardeep Singh Puri
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri launching 'India at $5 Trillion - Strengthening Opportunities, Removing Hurdles' report in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

India is growing slowly yet steadily, and India and the US are aiming to elevate trade through multilateral and bilateral agreements, said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Thursday. "India is growing slowly yet steadily. India and the US are aiming to elevate trade through multilateral and bilateral agreements. And if the progress continues, then the Indo-US relations will witness a more ambitious partnership," said Puri.

Puri also launched 'India at $5 Trillion - Strengthening Opportunities, Removing Hurdles.' He also participated in a discussion on the ORF-AMCHAM report with Ranjana Khanna, DG-CEO, Amcham India and Gautam Chikermane, vice president of orfonline. "Any report, which includes feedback from CEOs, puts pragmatic recommendations that can be inculcated in the government policies. This is exactly what this report does," he added.

He said that this report is a testimony that the business environment in India is very positive and the World Bank's ease of doing business is evidential to that fact. He said that this report acknowledges that while bureaucracy doesn't pose hindrance at senior levels, it causes many delays at the grassroots with lower-level officers. "The solution lies in anchoring a behavioural change at the grassroots," he said.

"The report suggests a need to counter corruption. The digitisation process undertaken is fundamental to improve the problem at hand. We are trying to use technology and transparency to make a better change," said Puri. Praising the economic growth, he said: "No country has witnessed unconstrained growth for 11 years in a row. This slowdown is a result of a combination of global economic conditions and domestic cyclical and structural changes."

"In 2018, when one of our largest carriers stopped operation, it was assumed to be a doomsday scenario. However, India was able to overcome these hiccups. Today it is the world's third-largest domestic civil aviation market," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Poised to sentence him, judge calls Trump adviser Stone's threats 'intolerable'

A federal judge said on Thursday President Donald Trumps long-time adviser Roger Stone engaged in intolerable threatening and intimidating conduct toward her as she prepared to sentence him on charges that include lying to lawmakers investi...

Adobe Acrobat integrates with Google Drive

You will now have access to PDF tools right in Google Drive with the latest integration of Adobe Acrobat. With Acrobat for Google Drive integration, users can view, search, and annotate PDFs for free, without having to leave the storage ser...

Exclusive theatre command for J&K at 'ideation stage': Army chief

An exclusive theatre command for Jammu and Kashmir is at an ideation stage and there will be detailed discussions before anything is finalised, Army chief Gen M M Naravane said on Thursday. Gen Naravanes remarks come days after Chief of Def...

16 died in bus accident in Tamil Nadu

As many as 16 people who were traveling on a bus from Bangaluru to Ernakulam died after it collided with a truck here on Thursday. According to the police, there were 48 passengers on the bus.Meanwhile, Transport Minister AK Saseendran said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020