Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allahabad HC slaps fine on forest officer for delay in framing rules for tigers' protection

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 22:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 22:48 IST
Allahabad HC slaps fine on forest officer for delay in framing rules for tigers' protection

The Allahabad High Court has asked the principal secretary (forest) to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 for the delay in preparing UP Special Tiger Protection Service rules and wasting time of the court. A Lucknow bench of justices MN Bhandari and Manish Kumar passed the order on a pending PIL moved in 2016 for protection of tigers.

The Tiger Protection Force was constituted way back in 2013 but the rules have not been framed till date. On January 7, 2020, the court had issued directions for completing process of preparing the rules, else the principal secretary forest and Chief Conservator of Forest/Field Director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Kheri, Sanaji Kumar would appear before it.

Kumar appeared before the court and informed it that the rules were not framed as yet. When the court inquired about the principal secretary, the government lawyer intimated the court that he was busy in the assembly.

Angered on this, the court intended to issue him contempt notice. But the bench was apprised that the principal secretary was on the way to appear before the court and it was requested that the petition may be taken up after half an hour. The bench said, "The court cannot run on the dictum of the officer rather the principal secretary was required to remain present when the case was called".

The court granted the principal secretary time on the condition of paying fine of Rs 25,000 for his default and wasting the court's time. The cost would have to be deposited with the State Legal Services Authority, Lucknow within 15 days. Later, the principal secretary appeared before the court and informed it that the process of framing rules was taking time due to involvement of other departments like finance, personnel, home and legal.

He sought three months to complete the process. Accepting his request, the bench granted him three months to prepare and place the rules for approval before the cabinet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

NITI Aayog to hold SDG Conclave 2020 in Guwahati

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Medical professionals should ensure no woman dies during pregnancy: Harsh Vardhan

Making a continuous effort to reduce the maternal mortality in India, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that medical professionals have to ensure that not a single woman in the country dies during pregnancy. Addressing th...

Swiss bank slammed for failing to fight money laundering

Geneva, Feb 20 AFP Switzerlands financial watchdog on Thursday issued scathing criticism of Julius Baer private bank for failing to do enough to combat money laundering for years. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA said ...

19 dead in bus accident in Tamil Nadu

As many as 19 people who were traveling on a bus from Bangaluru to Ernakulam died after it collided with a truck here on Thursday. According to the police, there were 48 passengers on the bus.Meanwhile, Transport Minister AK Saseendran said...

Spain uncovers underground counterfeit cigarette factory

Malaga Spain, Feb 20 AFP Spanish police have uncovered a counterfeit cigarette factory in a bunker four metres 13 feet underground and rescued six Ukrainian workers who were trapped inside gasping for air, Spanish police and Europol said Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020