2 held in raid at Bengaluru service apartment

The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru Police on Thursday arrested two people and rescued two girls while conducting a raid in a service apartment in the city. The accused have been identified as Sanjay Kumar and Sudeep.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, "Police conducted a raid in a Kings Court service apartment which was associated with a hotel chain at Hebbal and arrested two people and rescued two girls. The other two are absconding." Further details are awaited. (ANI)

