Dewan Housing chairman Wadhawan gets bail in Mirchi case
A special court here on Friday granted bail to Kapil Wadhawan, chairman and MD of Dewan
Housing Finance (DHFL) arrested in connection with a money laundering case also involving the late gangster Iqbal Mirchi.
Wadhawan (46) was arrested on January 27 by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money
Laundering Act (PMLA). According to the ED, Wadhawan was instrumental in
laundering of huge amounts of money as part of an illegal deal with Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London.
