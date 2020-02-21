Dewan Housing chairman Wadhawan gets bail in Mirchi case

A special court here on Friday granted bail to Kapil Wadhawan, chairman and MD of Dewan

Housing Finance (DHFL) arrested in connection with a money laundering case also involving the late gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

Wadhawan (46) was arrested on January 27 by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money

Laundering Act (PMLA). According to the ED, Wadhawan was instrumental in

laundering of huge amounts of money as part of an illegal deal with Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

