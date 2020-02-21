Special court grants bail to DHFL chairman Kapil Wadhawan

A special court on Friday granted bail to Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) chairman Kapil Wadhawan arrested in connection with a money laundering case. The bail plea was moved by Wadhawan earlier this month.

Wadhawan was arrested on January 27 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He had been sent to judicial custody by the court till February 18.

Wadhawan, who is being probed in connection with the money-laundering case also involving gangster Iqbal Mirchi, was earlier on January 30 admitted to JJ Hospital here after he complained of high blood pressure, cough, and fever. Enforcement Directorate is probing the case against Mirchi, who was a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

It has identified the benami properties of Mirchi including 10 properties in Mumbai, one in the UAE and 25 in the UK. (ANI)

