Delhi Police Commissioner inaugurates new Mess for subordinate officers

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the Delhi Police Subordinate Officers Mess at Kingsway Camp. The Mess comprises of recreational facilities, a dining facility and a place for resting.

"This Mess is a special initiative for our subordinate officers," said Patnaik. "We hope that our subordinate officers who play a very critical role will be benefitted from this facility," he said (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

