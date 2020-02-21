Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-EU looks to nudge down spending plans to break budget deadlock

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 20:25 IST
UPDATE 2-EU looks to nudge down spending plans to break budget deadlock
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

European Union leaders were looking on Friday to rein in their proposed spending from 2021 in a bid to break a budget deadlock that pits the bloc's few wealthy net contributors against their poorer peers who benefit from handouts. Some 24 hours of talks between the national leaders in EU hub Brussels have so far failed to bridge divisions over the size of their next seven-year budget and how to spend it.

Denmark, Austria, Sweden, and the Netherlands have dug in their heels, insisting that spending not top 1% of economic output. Beneficiaries of the joint budget, meanwhile, are asking for more than the baseline proposal of 1.074% of the bloc's gross national income, or a combined 1.09 trillion euros ($1.2 trillion) - roughly four times the value of Amazon's annual sales.

After German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron stepped in to push for a compromise, an EU official said the 27 leaders were looking for 10-20 billion euros worth of cuts to bring the overall cap to 1.06%, or less. "The dynamic is towards cuts, not raising it," the official told Reuters. "If net payers can accept it, we will then see what cohesion countries think," the person said in referring to the less developed countries on the bloc's peripheries.

EU leaders had low expectations for a breakthrough on Friday and several said another leaders' summit would be needed in March to agree on the budget, which also faces a 75 billion euro hole after Brexit. "I don't think we are going to reach an agreement," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark, one of the "Frugal Four", said earlier in the day.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis channeled his frustration, saying the leaders "can go home" if the frugal members do not budge: "If we are so far apart, there is no basis for discussion." MONEY FOR PRIORITIES

Some EU countries want extra funding to match new ambitions to fight climate change and manage migration, some want a continued focus on development and farm aid, and some are pushing to cut the overall budget after Britain - a key net contributor - left the bloc last month. The wealthy net contributors are refusing to make up for the loss of Britain's fees and want to retain their current rebates. Their less-developed peers want to keep generous EU aid coming into their national coffers.

"The higher the volume is, the higher the rebates have to be. The smaller the volume is, the smaller the rebates can be. Then we will have to see how the cohesion countries take it," an EU diplomat said of talks led by Merkel and Macron. If there is progress, EU leaders plan to reconvene from 1500 GMT to look at the new numbers. But they have until the end of the year to agree, so the chances of an early compromise appear low.

Beyond the size of the budget, the other fight is what to spend the money on. The poorer eastern and southern nations want to hold on to development aid. They are backed by France, Ireland and others in seeking to uphold major farm subsidies. But Germany, the Netherlands and others want to shift funds towards new priorities, including combating climate change, managing migration and expanding the digital economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

US, Taliban to sign peace accord on Feb 29

A seven-day long reduction in violence in Afghanistan, which if successful would lead to the signing of US-Taliban peace accord later this month, will begin on Friday midnight local time. Multiple reports said the agreement negotiated betwe...

FOREX-Dollar slips as data disappoints; yen rebounds on safe-haven demand

The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Friday after a survey of purchasing managers showed U.S. business activity in the manufacturing and services sectors stalled in February as companies have grown increasingly concerned about the coron...

Sharath-Sathiyan pair storms into ITTF Hungary Open final

The Indian pairing of Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan upset top-seeds Kwan Kit Ho and Chun Ting Wong of Hong Kong to enter the mens doubles final of the ITTF World Tour Hungary Open here on Friday. In a hard-fought five-setter, the Indian qual...

UPDATE 2-Global watchdog keeps Pakistan on terrorism financing "grey list"

Pakistan won an extra four months to meet international anti-terrorism financing norms on Friday when a global dirty money watchdog decided to keep the country off its blacklist for now. After Pakistan missed multiple previous deadlines, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020