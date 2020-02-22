Left Menu
SC interlocutor Sadhana Ramachandran arrives at Shaheen Bagh to resume talks with protesters

Supreme Court-appointed interlocutor Sadhana Ramachandran on Saturday arrived at Shaheen Bagh to resume talks with the anti-CAA protesters here.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 22-02-2020 11:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 11:58 IST
Sadhana Ramachandran arrives at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Supreme Court-appointed interlocutor Sadhana Ramachandran on Saturday arrived at Shaheen Bagh to resume talks with the anti-CAA protesters here. The Saturday visit of the interlocutor is the fourth in the last four days.

On Friday, the interlocutors -- Santosh Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran -- had assured Shaheen Bagh protestors that they would take up their demand of "ensuring safety to them" to the top court. Ramachandran had appealed to the protestors that the women sitting on protest should "think independently and not get influenced".

She asked them to "not just only open the road but also a way to the heart". The Supreme Court had on Monday appointed senior lawyers Hegde and Ramachandran, besides former CIC Wajahat Habibullah, to hold talks with protesters at Shaheen Bagh area to convince them to hold the agitation at an alternative site.

The apex court has fixed the matter for further hearing on February 24. Thousands of people, the majority of them women, have been holding a sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed NRC at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area since mid-December last year. (ANI)

