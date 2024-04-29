Supreme Court Rejects Bail for Suspended IAS Officer Pooja Singhal in Money Laundering Case
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 11:17 IST
SC rejects bail plea of suspended Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Pooja Singhal in money laundering case.
