First instalment of relief released by UP govt for flood-affected farmers

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday issued the first installment of agricultural relief grant to the farmers affected by floods in 2019. An amount of Rs 1,604,205,542 was issued as the first instalment of relief for the flood-affected farmers during the year 2019.

Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Renuka Kumar allocated this amount to 31 district administrations including Gonda, Bahraich, Sitapur and Barabanki. The district magistrates have been directed to distribute the first installment of relief amounts via e-payment to farmers' accounts within the next 15 days.(ANI)

