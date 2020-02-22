UP Education Minister inspects school during board exams in Hardoi

Uttar Pradesh Education Minister Dinesh Sharma on Saturday went for inspection during the ongoing board examination at Shri Janaki Prasad Inter College Patseni Kachhauna in the Hardoi district. The minister talked of conducting paperless examination in the coming years and also commented on the issue of cheating in the exams saying, "Each year we are improving upon this. A few days back, the news of the question paper leak came to light. I believe it is not true."

"The investigation into the matter is underway. I believe that in all the districts the examination has been conducted in a peaceful and transparent manner," he added. Asked about the vacant positions of teachers in the state, Sharma said, "Your question is concocted. In all the schools, teachers have been placed and soon more teachers will be posted in the remaining schools."

While on inspection, the minister also checked the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the school premises. (ANI)

