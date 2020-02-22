Left Menu
Judiciary needs to respond to problems like terrorism, cyber crime: Justice N V Ramana

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 16:18 IST
  • Created: 22-02-2020 16:18 IST
Terrorism, cyber crime, environmental degradation and health problems are the major issues plaguing the world including the Indian subcontinent and the judiciary needs to appropriately respond to them by evolving innovative principles while keeping in mind the rule of law, a senior Supreme Court judge said on Saturday. Justice N V Ramana, the seniormost judge in the apex court, said terrorism is one of the main issues which has affected every part of the world and has no end in sight.

"Presently our globalised world is closer than it seems. Issues are common and solutions need to be unanimous. Major issues which are plaguing the world, including the Indian subcontinent, are terrorism, cyber crimes, environmental degradation and health. For example, terrorism is one of the main issues which has affected every part of the world and has no end in sight," he said. Speaking at the inaugural function of the International Judicial Conference here on the theme 'Judiciary and the Changing World', Justice Ramana said the judiciary needs to appropriately respond to this problem by "evolving innovative principles and jurisprudence so that terrorism is kept at bay, while, at the same time upholding the rule of law".

He said globalisation demands the rule of law and with increase in cross-border dealings, movement of citizens, goods and investment, there is a requirement of stronger trust between nations. "This trust can be built by creating institutions with strong emphasis on the rule of law which creates a secure environment," Justice Ramana said.

The judge said India has contributed to the evolution of jurisprudence in many areas and "our judgments have been cited with acceptance overwhelmingly by other jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, Bangladesh and other countries in the Asian continent". "A special mention needs to be made of Justice Michael Kirby, who had studied Indian jurisprudence and has cited our judgments in umpteen number of Australian High Court judgments," he said.

Maintaining that the Indian legal system is based on the separation of powers, independence of the judiciary and constitutional courts with wide jurisdiction, the judge said, "We have a Constitution, which enumerates fundamental rights and duties." "This Constitution has been expounded by the Supreme Court in terms of the Constitutional morality to make it relevant from time to time. The decisions rendered by the courts in India certainly reflect the strong democratic culture prevalent in India," he added.

Justice Ramana, who is also the Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) which provides legal aid to the needy, said there is a free statutory legal aid programme in India which covers almost 75 per cent of its population. "This year we are celebrating 25 years of successfully providing legal aid to the poor. Another important feature is that there are nearly 64,000 panel lawyers and around 69,000 para-legal volunteers who are regularly rendering legal aid and conducting legal awareness programs," he said.

Justice Ramana said the conference would deliberate upon the important topic of 'Role of the Judiciary Against Populism'. "This topic assumes fundamental importance because populist decisions affect the constitutional rights, and more often than not, rights of one group are pitted against the rights or interest of other groups. Hence, courts will have to rise to the occasion and guard constitutional values, at the same time balance all constitutional considerations," he said.

