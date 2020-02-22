Left Menu
Convicts misleading courts, but we're sure they will be hanged on March 3: Nirbhaya's mother

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Saturday said that the convicts in her daughter's gang-rape and murder case are misleading the courts and using tactics to delay their execution. She expressed confidence that the convicts will be hanged on March 3.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 22-02-2020 18:22 IST
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi talking to reporters in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Saturday said that the convicts in her daughter's gang-rape and murder case are misleading the courts and using tactics to delay their execution. She expressed confidence that the convicts will be hanged on March 3. "It was a tactic to delay the execution. The convicts are misleading the courts. They have exhausted almost all legal remedies and I believe that they will be hanged on March 3," Asha Devi told the reporters here after a Delhi court dismissed the petition of convict Vinay Sharma seeking high-level medical treatment for his claimed insanity.

On the other hand, advocate AP Singh, representing the convict, claimed miscarriage of justice. "I sought to call for the videography of the convict in the prison. I witnessed it myself. If there is no plaster on the hand of Vinay, if there is no injury on his head and people are not visibly holding him down in the video, I will quit practicing law," Singh said.

A Delhi court today dismissed the application seeking medical treatment for claimed insanity observing that general anxiety and depression are obvious for those on death row, adding that adequate medical treatment and psychological help are evidently being provided to the condemned convict. "I have also seen the CD provided by the Jail Authorities wherein the convict is seen conversing with his counsel and family members. The apparent tone and tenor of the convict is not suggestive of any abnormal behaviour, rather it convincingly corroborates the opinion of the medical experts," Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana said in the order.

Earlier today, the court had reserved its order in the matter after hearing arguments from both sides. Vinay, through his lawyer, had filed an application which sought high-level medical treatment after he allegedly sustained a "grievous head injury, fracture in his right arm, insanity, mental illness, and schizophrenia".

A fresh death warrant has been issued for the four death row convicts -- Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, and Mukesh Singh -- in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case for their hanging at 6 am on March 3. This is the third time that the court has issued death warrants against the four convicts in the last two months.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

