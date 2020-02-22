Left Menu
All security checks, sanitisation of routes being conducted ahead of Trump's Agra visit

Police have sanitised and conducted security checks of all places and routes which US President Donald Trump will visit and cross in his upcoming visit to Agra, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Babloo Kumar on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Agra (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 19:37 IST
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Agra, Babloo Kumar, speaking at a press conference on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Police have sanitised and conducted security checks of all places and routes which US President Donald Trump will visit and cross in his upcoming visit to Agra, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Babloo Kumar on Saturday. "More than 300 policemen in civil clothes, along with 200 constables will be working as watchers on every spot where performances by artists and crowd will be present during the programmes scheduled for February 24," Singh said at a press conference here.

"We will ensure that the entire route stays free from the time of the landing of the aircraft carrying the President till the end of his visit," he added. Along the entire route, NSG Commandos and sniper teams, along with ATS teams for counter-attack have also been deployed, according to the Agra SSP.

An outer diversion route has also been planned for vehicles which have to pass Agra to cross over to other cities. This will decrease the burden on traffic in the city. "We have divided the city into two parts as per the route. We have decided the hospitals where patients can be taken in case of any emergency. Eight ambulances also will be in standby at different locations for dealing with any such cases," Singh said upon being contacted for the measures taken up for emergency services.

The planning for the routes and timing has been discussed in detail with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the American Embassy and other US agencies, according to the police official. He also said that keeping in mind the examination season, schools have been asked to take up some measures to avoid inconvenience to students.

Trump, accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner along with the US delegation will visit Agra on February 24. The Taj city has been spruced up ahead of Trump's visit. Walls on the route from Kheria airport to the Taj Mahal are painted with images of the US flag and the US President with 'Namaste Trump" written below it.

According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Taj Mahal will remain closed for the general public from 12 noon on February 24 during the US President's visit. Trump will be on a two-day visit to India from February 24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

