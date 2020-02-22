Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sirsa demands action against Punjab DGP for Kartarpur remark

Senior Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday asked Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to act against Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Dinkar Gupta for his reported remark where he said that 'Kartarpur has the potential...you send someone in the morning and by evening he is a trained terrorist.'

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 19:43 IST
Sirsa demands action against Punjab DGP for Kartarpur remark
Senior Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa speaking to ANI in Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday asked Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to act against Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Dinkar Gupta for his reported remark where he said that 'Kartarpur has the potential...you send someone in the morning and by evening he is a trained terrorist.' "I condemn Punjab DGP's statement. His statement alludes to deep rooted conspiracy to block the Kartarpur corridor. In an indirect way, he is trying to portray Sikhs as terrorists. His ideology is the same as the hate ideology of Congress against the Sikhs. Such a thought process is incapable of serving justice," Sirsa told ANI.

He also demanded action against the DGP by the Punjab government. "Dinkar Gupta's statement hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. We want Captain Amarinder Singh to take action against Gupta for the statement made by him." Sirsa said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

3 women dead in fire at Chandigarh PG

Three young women lost their lives when a fire broke out on Saturday at a house in Chandigarh where they were staying as paying guests, police said. As many as five girls were on the first floor of the residential accommodation at Sector 32...

UPDATE 2-Macron tells farmers he'll fight for EU budget, wine tariff relief

President Emmanuel Macron told farmers on Saturday that France would continue to oppose cuts to agricultural subsidies, a day after EU budget discussions ended in deadlock, while also promising compensation for wine producers hit by U.S. ta...

Brazil's Carnival kicks off with political divisions front and center

Brazils famed Carnival kicked off in earnest on Saturday, as millions of scantily-clad revelers poured into the streets, many of whom took the opportunity to parody or otherwise comment on the nations deeply polarized political climate.Sinc...

France's Macron says "intolerable" rights violations taking place in Cameroon

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday intolerable human rights violations were taking place in Cameroon, a week after 22 people were killed by gunmen in military fatigues in a village at the heart of a separatist insurgency. Mac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020