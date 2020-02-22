Sirsa demands action against Punjab DGP for Kartarpur remark

Senior Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday asked Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to act against Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Dinkar Gupta for his reported remark where he said that 'Kartarpur has the potential...you send someone in the morning and by evening he is a trained terrorist.' "I condemn Punjab DGP's statement. His statement alludes to deep rooted conspiracy to block the Kartarpur corridor. In an indirect way, he is trying to portray Sikhs as terrorists. His ideology is the same as the hate ideology of Congress against the Sikhs. Such a thought process is incapable of serving justice," Sirsa told ANI.

He also demanded action against the DGP by the Punjab government. "Dinkar Gupta's statement hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. We want Captain Amarinder Singh to take action against Gupta for the statement made by him." Sirsa said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

