Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japanese emperor, on birthday, expresses coronavirus concern, looks forward to Olympics

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 20:31 IST
Japanese emperor, on birthday, expresses coronavirus concern, looks forward to Olympics
Emperor Naruhito(File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Japanese Emperor Naruhito said on Sunday that he was looking forward to the Tokyo Olympics in summer but that he was concerned about the spread of the new coronavirus, which has killed three in Japan and is slowly spreading across the country.

Naruhito, who turned 60 on Sunday, ascended the throne last May after his father Akihito became the first Japanese emperor in two centuries to abdicate. The new emperor and his wife Empress Masako, 56, a former diplomat, have put a more relaxed face on one of the world's oldest monarchies. Speaking at his first news conference since becoming emperor - and on his first birthday since then as well - Naruhito said the roughly 10 months since have been tumultuous for Japan, including several deadly typhoons last year and now the coronavirus. More than 80 people around Japan have tested positive for the virus and events have been canceled around the nation in an effort to halt the contagion.

"This new coronavirus is a concern. I would like to send my sympathies to those who are infected and their families," he said. "At the same time, my thoughts are with the efforts of those who are treating them and working hard to prevent the spread of the infection. I hope their efforts will bear fruit soon."

Tokyo will host the Summer Olympics from July 24 for the second time, and Naruhito said the first Tokyo games, held in October 1964 when he was four years old, were one of the highlights of his childhood. Those games, held less than 20 years after a crushing defeat in World War Two left Tokyo in ruins, are seen in Japan as marking its return to the international community. Naruhito watched the marathon, equestrian events, and the closing ceremony with his parents, then Crown Prince and Princess.

"At the closing ceremony, the athletes didn't march in all their separate countries' teams but all together, and in such good humor," he said. "That could be the basis of my unchanging and long-held, earnest hope for world peace."

Naruhito said he was looking forward to this Summer's games, which he hoped would become an equally vivid memory for all the athletes taking part. "And I hope this Olympics and Paralympics will deepen understanding of other people in the world and the preciousness of peace - especially among young people."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

3 women dead in fire at Chandigarh PG

Three young women lost their lives when a fire broke out on Saturday at a house in Chandigarh where they were staying as paying guests, police said. As many as five girls were on the first floor of the residential accommodation at Sector 32...

UPDATE 2-Macron tells farmers he'll fight for EU budget, wine tariff relief

President Emmanuel Macron told farmers on Saturday that France would continue to oppose cuts to agricultural subsidies, a day after EU budget discussions ended in deadlock, while also promising compensation for wine producers hit by U.S. ta...

Brazil's Carnival kicks off with political divisions front and center

Brazils famed Carnival kicked off in earnest on Saturday, as millions of scantily-clad revelers poured into the streets, many of whom took the opportunity to parody or otherwise comment on the nations deeply polarized political climate.Sinc...

France's Macron says "intolerable" rights violations taking place in Cameroon

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday intolerable human rights violations were taking place in Cameroon, a week after 22 people were killed by gunmen in military fatigues in a village at the heart of a separatist insurgency. Mac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020