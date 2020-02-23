Oman's sultan says government will work to reduce debt

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said said on Sunday the government will work on reducing public debt and the fiscal deficit, as well as restructuring the public apparatus and companies.

In a televised speech, Haitham who assumed power in January said the government would create a national framework to boost employment in the Gulf Arab state.

