Shaheen Bagh protests: Court-appointed interlocutors file report in sealed cover in SC
Court-appointed interlocutors on Monday filed their report in a sealed cover in the Supreme Court on the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh here against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Advocate Sadhna Ramachandran, who was appointed an interlocutor along with senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, placed the report before a bench of Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.
The bench, which took on record the report, said that it would peruse it and the matter would be heard on February 26. The bench made it clear that the report of interlocutors will not be shared with the petitioners and counsels representing the Centre and Delhi Police at this stage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- Citizenship Amendment Act
- SK Kaul
- Delhi Police
ALSO READ
Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Act
Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
Mayawati welcomes Supreme Court decision to uphold constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act
Jaishankar files caveat in Supreme Court over plea challenging his election to RS
Supreme Court order on AGR dues: Das says will discuss internally if any issues arise out of it