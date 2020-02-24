Left Menu
Chennai chef's welcome gesture for Trump, 3 idlis of 107 Kg

As India welcomes President Donald Trump on his maiden visit to the country, a chef and food artist in Chennai prepared massive idlis (rice cake) as a tribute to the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chef Iniavan with three massive idlis to welcome the US President. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As India welcomes President Donald Trump on his maiden visit to the country, a chef and food artist in Chennai prepared massive idlis (rice cake) as a tribute to the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Iniavan, the food artist, has prepared three massive idlis- sculpting the faces of PM Modi, President Trump on one and another one featuring the India and US flag, as a welcome gesture to the visiting dignitary.

The three colossal idlis weigh a massive 107 kilograms, which took 36 hours for Iniavan to prepare the three idlis, with the help of six workers. Earlier today, PM Modi welcomed the US President as he arrived at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on his first official visit to India in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries.

On disembarking the aircraft, Trump was warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Modi with the famous "bear-hug". Trump is accompanied by the US First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner on the visit.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present at the airport along with other officials to welcome the visiting dignitaries. As he walked the red carpet the US President was accorded a tri-service guard of honour. Trump is slated to take part in a road-show, besides addressing the 'Namaste Trump' event along with Modi in the Motera Stadium, the world's largest cricket ground with a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh people.

He will later visit Agra, after which he will reach the national capital, Delhi for events scheduled for February 25. (ANI)

