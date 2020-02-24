Left Menu
Gold rings to newborns on Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary in TN

On the occasion of 72nd birth anniversary of late former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, state minister D Jayakumar gifted gold rings to newborns at RSRM government hospital in Royapuram here on Monday.

Tamil Nadu D Jayakumar gifted rings to newborns in Chennai on Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of 72nd birth anniversary of late former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, state minister D Jayakumar gifted gold rings to newborns at RSRM government hospital in Royapuram here on Monday. Tributes poured in for the late Chief Minister as incumbent Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam planted saplings near the State Secretariat, as an homage to the former CM today.

Palaniswami recently announced in the assembly that the state will celebrate the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on February 24 as the Women and Children Protection Day. Along with this, many schemes were also introduced in her name. On Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) asked its workers to help the poor by organising blood donation and medical camps. (ANI)

