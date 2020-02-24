Gold rings to newborns on Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary in TN

On the occasion of 72nd birth anniversary of late former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, state minister D Jayakumar gifted gold rings to newborns at RSRM government hospital in Royapuram here on Monday. Tributes poured in for the late Chief Minister as incumbent Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam planted saplings near the State Secretariat, as an homage to the former CM today.

Palaniswami recently announced in the assembly that the state will celebrate the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on February 24 as the Women and Children Protection Day. Along with this, many schemes were also introduced in her name. On Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) asked its workers to help the poor by organising blood donation and medical camps. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.