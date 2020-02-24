India-US relations no longer just another partnership, it is far greater, closer relationship: Modi

Sharing stage with US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India-US ties are no longer just another partnership, but is a far greater and closer relationship. "India-US relations are no longer just another partnership. It is a far greater and closer relationship. One is 'land of the free' the other believes the world is one family. One feels proud of 'statue of liberty' the other feels proud of 'statue of unity'," PM Modi said during his address at the "Namaste Trump" event.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at the Motera Stadium, the Prime Minister said the two countries share a lot of values and ideals. "There is so much that we share, like shared values and ideals, a shared spirit of enterprise and innovation. Shared opportunities and challenges, shared hopes and aspirations," said PM Modi.

Referring to the grand-welcome accorded to the visiting dignitaries, the Prime Minister said: "You are heartily welcome in the largest democracy of the world. This is Gujarat but the entire country is enthusiastic in welcoming you." The Prime Minister also pointed out how the meaning of the name of this event -- 'Namaste' is very deep.

"This is a word from the oldest languages of the world - Sanskrit. It means that we pay respect to not only to the person but also to the divinity inside him," he said. He also praised First Lady Melania Trump for the work she has done for "healthy and happy America". Melania smiled as the Prime Minister spoke of her work.

"First Lady Melania, your presence here is an honour for us. The work you did for healthy and happy America is yielding its result. The work you did for children and the society is commendable," said PM Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump hugged each other after the PM concluded his address at the event.

History has been created today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, while welcoming his 'friend' US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania to India. Addressing the mega-event at the world's largest cricket stadium, the Prime Minister said, "I think today we can see history being repeated. Five months back I started my US trip with 'Howdy Modi' and today my friend President Donald Trump is starting his Indian trip with 'Namaste Trump' here in Ahmedabad."

The bonhomie between the two world leaders was displayed once again when Modi hugged Trump at the stadium. The 'Namaste Trump' event is based on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' programme that was addressed by Narendra Modi and Trump during the Prime Minister's trip to Houston last September.

Around one lakh people gathered for the event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly were also present at the stadium. Prior to this, Trump and Melania also paid a short stopover at Sabarmati Ashram and spun a Charkha, which is closely associated with India's freedom struggle and Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

The dignitaries also had a look at the three monkeys of Mahatma Gandhi depicting moral gestures -- see no evil, speak no evil, and hear no evil -- at the ashram. Trump, who arrived here a short while ago, was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ahmedabad Airport with a hug.

In the evening, the US President will depart for Agra to catch a glimpse of the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, before sunset with his wife. (ANI)

