Libya government says Haftar's forces must withdraw from near capital

Libya's foreign affairs minister said on Monday that the internationally recognized government is insisting that the troops of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar withdraw from near the capital Tripoli as part of military talks in Geneva.

"Our delegation is insisting that forces of Haftar have to withdraw from where they are now," Mohamed Syala said, adding that they were within several kilometers of the center and could attack at any time.

The second round of military talks between the rival sides began last week in Geneva and a political round is due to begin on Wednesday.

