EU clears Romanian state aid to Wizz Air, airport

The European Commission on Monday cleared public support granted by Romania to Timisoara Airport, the country's third-largest, and to Wizz Air, saying that the aid complied with EU rules ensuring a level playing field. The EU Commission, the bloc's executive, also approved Romania's plans to grant a temporary loan of about 36.7 million euros ($39.8 million) to state-owned flag carrier Tarom to ensure the orderly continuation of air transport services.

Separately, the EU competition enforcer ordered Romania to recover 570 million euros ($618.05 million) of incompatible state aid from rail freight operator CFR Marfa because the support gave it an unfair advantage. ($1 = 0.9223 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.