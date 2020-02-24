Delhi Police head constable dies, DCP injured during Gokulpuri violence
One Delhi Police head constable on Monday lost his life and one DCP got injured during clashes between two groups that took place in Delhi's Gokulpuri.
Earlier today, a clash broke out between two groups in Maujpur area.
Meanwhile, Section 144 CrPC has been imposed at ten locations in North-east district of Delhi said Police. (ANI)
