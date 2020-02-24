Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkmen constitutional reform hints at succession plan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ashgabat
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 18:35 IST
Turkmen constitutional reform hints at succession plan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Turkmenistan government published a series of draft constitutional amendments on Monday that would reserve seats for former presidents in the newly-established upper chamber of parliament. The gas-rich Central Asian nation's only ex-president so far died in office in 2006, and the move to amend the constitution could be seen as part of succession planning by the incumbent, 62-year-old Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.

Berdymukhamedov this month promoted his 38-year-old son Serdar, previously a provincial governor, to the position of minister of industry and construction, fuelling speculation that the president is preparing him as a successor. The proposed reform - which is certain to be approved, coming from the autocratic president himself, will create a two-chamber parliament out of the current single-chamber legislature and a separate People's Council.

Under the draft law, every former president automatically becomes a member of the upper house unless he waives that right. Berdymukhamedov was most recently re-elected in 2017, securing a seven-year term with almost 98% of the vote in the former Soviet republic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Fikile Mbalula distributes bicycles to learners in De Aar

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has handed over 249 Shova Kalula bicycles to learners from six schools in De Aar in the Northern Cape.The bicycles were distributed on Monday through the Department of Transports initiative, Shova Kalula bi...

Raninder terms CWG shooting, archery c'ships "path breaking", admits proposal "against the grain"

NRAI President Raninder Singh on Monday described the Commonwealth Games Federations decision to add the medals won in the shooting and archery championships in India to the tally of 2022 Birmingham Games as pathbreaking but also admitted t...

Vietnam tells banks to cut or delay loan payments from virus-hit firms - c.bank

Vietnams central bank ordered commercial banks on Monday to eliminate, cut or delay interest payments on loans to companies facing losses due to the coronavirus outbreak. The move by State Bank of Vietnam SBV came as authorities stepped up ...

Huawei Mate XS steps up competition in foldable phone segment

HIGHLIGHTSHuawei unveiled new Mate XS foldable phone with a more robust and higher quality display that its predecessor.The launch was streamed from Barcelona, where the Mobile World Congress was due to be held this week before it was cance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020