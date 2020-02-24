Left Menu
Trump arrives in Delhi for last leg of his India visit

US President Donald Trump arrived here on Monday evening from Agra for the last leg of his maiden visit to India.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Delhi from Agra on Monday evening. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump arrived here on Monday evening from Agra for the last leg of his maiden visit to India. Trump was received by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the airport. He will now head to the luxurious ITC Maurya hotel along with his ministerial delegation.

President Trump, accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, was in Agra to visit the Taj Mahal earlier in the day. Upon his arrival on a two-day visit to India on Monday, the US President addressed around one lakh people at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad during the 'Namaste Trump' mega-event that was set on the lines of 'Howdy Modi' attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last September in Houston.

On the morning of February 25, the visiting dignitary will first receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 am. From there, he will go to the Rajghat to pay homage at the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi. This will be followed by both, restricted, and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at the Hyderabad House in the national capital on Tuesday afternoon.

The talks would be followed by the exchange of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries. Earlier this week, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had informed that New Delhi and Washington are eyeing around five MoUs in the areas of intellectual property, trade facilitation, and homeland security, among others.

"We are also looking at a joint statement which will basically capture the essence of the partnership between the two countries. I will not go into the details of the MoUs, I will see if I can, maybe, give you some topics on which MoUs are expected, we are looking at MoUs in the areas of intellectual property, for example, in the area of trade facilitation, in the area of homeland security. These are works in progress and we will have a much clearer picture closer to the date," Kumar had said. Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump will visit a Delhi government school in Moti Bagh and interact with the teachers and students there.

Trump will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital at 7:30 pm before leaving for the United States by his special flight on the night of February 25. (ANI)

