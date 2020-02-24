Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police register FIR against 18 in connection with anti-CAA protest

Delhi Police have registered a case against several persons under sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to rioting, criminal conspiracy and unlawful assembly over the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in the city's Malviya Nagar on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 19:47 IST
Delhi Police register FIR against 18 in connection with anti-CAA protest
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police have registered a case against several persons under sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to rioting, criminal conspiracy and unlawful assembly over the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in the city's Malviya Nagar on Sunday. According to police, as many as 18 people have been named in the FIR. Among those named in the FIR are Indrani, Devika, Sunita, Pooja, Ajra, Mehnuma, Sabana Yasmin, Sabina, Haider, Salaudin, Abid, Salman, Zahid, Munna, Wasim Gauri, Naeem, Waqar, Rahman, and others.

A case was registered under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of functions), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts by several persons) of the IPC. Demonstrators at the anti-CAA protest in Malviya Nagar area on Sunday had alleged that the police lathi-charged them.

"Protesters tried to block traffic at multiple locations. Some of them verbally and physically abused cops and pushed female police personnel towards barricades," Atul Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, had said on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence: DMRC opens 4 stations, shuts 5 stations on Pink Line

The Delhi Metro on Monday opened four stations after they were closed for nearly an hour owing to a protest call given by students against the violence in northeast Delhi. Entry exit gates of Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat ...

Head constable's killing ploy to embarrass India: Lekhi

BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday said the death of a Delhi Police head constable in violence over the amended citizenship law was a ploy to embarrass India during US President Donald Trumps visit and likened it to the massacre of ...

Rly man held by C''garh ACB for accepting bribe from colleague

A South East Central Railway SECR employee was arrested on Monday by the Anti-CorruptionBureau ACB in Chhattisgarhs Durg district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, officials said.Office Superintendent S Bhattacharya posted at th...

With $1.5 tln childcare plan, Sanders floats another big campaign pledge

U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Monday proposed spending 1.5 trillion over 10 years to create a universal child care and early education system, to be funded by taxing the wealthiest Americans.The proposal is the latest by the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020