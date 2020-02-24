MP HC dismisses 14 pleas challenging delimitation of villages
The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday dismissed fourteen petitions challenging the
delimitation of some village panchayats in different districts of the state, including Bhopal, Chhindwara, Tikamgarh and
Narsinghpur. A division bench of Justices AK Mittal and VK Shukla
upheld the delimitation process carried out by the state government, MP government's advocate Himanshu Mishra said.
The state furnished documents which showed objections raised by the petitioners were considered before issuing final
notifications about delimitation of their village panchayats, the counsel said.
