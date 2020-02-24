MP HC dismisses 14 pleas challenging delimitation of villages

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday dismissed fourteen petitions challenging the

delimitation of some village panchayats in different districts of the state, including Bhopal, Chhindwara, Tikamgarh and

Narsinghpur. A division bench of Justices AK Mittal and VK Shukla

upheld the delimitation process carried out by the state government, MP government's advocate Himanshu Mishra said.

The state furnished documents which showed objections raised by the petitioners were considered before issuing final

notifications about delimitation of their village panchayats, the counsel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

