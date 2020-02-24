Left Menu
Concluding first day of his visit, Trump reaches luxurious ITC Maurya

Concluding the jam-packed first day of India visit, US President Donald Trump and the accompanying delegation reached the luxurious ITC Maurya hotel here on Monday evening.

US President Donald Trump and his wife his wife Melania Trump. Image Credit: ANI

Concluding the jam-packed first day of India visit, US President Donald Trump and the accompanying delegation reached the luxurious ITC Maurya hotel here on Monday evening. The presidential suites in one of the poshest hotels in Delhi has earlier hosted several heads of states including former US presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W Bush. Former US president Barack Obama had also stayed at the same hotel during his trip to India in 2015.

Trump along with his wife Melania Trump arrived here after completing their engagements in Ahmedabad and taking a family trip to the Taj Mahal in Agra. Trump is accompanied by a 12-member delegation which includes First Daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who also act as senior advisor to the US President, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino, First Lady Melania Trump's chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds, White House advisor Robert Blair, and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

On Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for February 24 and 25 asking people to keep VVIP movement in mind while planning their commute ahead of the US President's grand visit. Trump who is currently on a two-day maiden visit to India addressed around one lakh people at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad upon his arrival during the 'Namaste Trump' mega-event that was set on the lines of 'Howdy Modi' attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last September in Houston.

The US President then flew directly to Agra to catch a glimpse of the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world before sunset. After attending a cultural programme here, Trump headed for Delhi. On the morning of February 25, the visiting dignitary will first receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 10 am as per the protocol. From there, he will go to the Rajghat to pay homage at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

This will be followed by both, restricted, and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at the Hyderabad House in the national capital on Tuesday afternoon. The talks would be followed by the exchange of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries.

The visiting President will also attend a short program at the US Embassy in New Delhi and meet Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House on Monday evening. Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump will visit a Delhi government school in Moti Bagh and interact with the teachers and students there.

Trump will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital at 7:30 pm before leaving for the United States by his special flight on the night of February 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

