Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court turns away religious bias claim against Walgreens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 20:45 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court turns away religious bias claim against Walgreens
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to Walgreens, turning away an appeal by a fired former Florida employee of the pharmacy chain who asked not to work on Saturdays for religious reasons as a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. The justices declined to review a lower court ruling in Darrell Patterson's religious discrimination lawsuit that concluded that his demand to never work on Saturday, observed as the Sabbath by Seventh-day Adventists, placed an undue hardship on Walgreens.

Patterson, who had trained customer service representatives at a Walgreens call center in Orlando, was fired in 2011 after failing to show up for work on a Saturday for an urgent training session. The case tested the allowances companies must make for employees for religious reasons to comply with a federal anti-discrimination law called Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The law prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin.

Under Title VII, employers must "reasonably accommodate" workers' religious practices unless that would cause the company "undue hardship." Asked by the justices for its views on the case, President Donald Trump's administration in December suggested that the court review only part of the dispute - whether lower courts used an improper standard to judge "undue hardship" - one that is too favorable to companies.

The case pitted business interests against religious rights, two issues that often find favor with the conservative justices who hold a 5-4 majority on the high court. Walgreens is part of Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

Patterson sued Walgreens in 2014 in Orlando federal court, alleging the retailer violated his religious rights under Title VII. For Seventh-day Adventists, observing the Sabbath from sundown on Friday to sundown on Saturday is a key tenet of their Protestant Christian denomination, founded in the 19th century. He accused Walgreens of not adequately trying to accommodate his request not to work on Saturdays, and then trying to demote him without any guarantee not to schedule him on Saturdays.

Walgreens said it had repeatedly accommodated him since he joined the company in 2005, including shifting the training schedule to suit his needs. The Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed in 2018 with Walgreens, saying it had made numerous efforts to accommodate Patterson and was not required to guarantee he would never work on a Saturday.

Patterson appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that a reasonable accommodation requires employers to completely eliminate any conflict between work and religious needs and that lower courts are divided over the issue. Walgreens told the justices: "Title VII requires only that the employer 'reasonably accommodate' the employee, not 'totally accommodate.'"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court leans toward $7.5 billion pipeline in trail dispute

A majority of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday seemed inclined to find that the federal government had the authority to grant a right of way for a proposed 7.5 billion natural gas pipeline to cross under the popular Appalachian Trail in rur...

Driver of car in German carnival crash was 29-year-old German - police to media

The driver of a car that rode into a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen was a 29-year-old German citizen, a police spokesman was cited as saying by broadcaster Hessenschau.The regional station said police had told it they had ...

Reports: Senators trade Pageau, Namestnikov for draft picks

The Ottawa Senators traded top forwards Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Vladislav Namestnikov in exchange for at least three draft picks, according to multiple reports Monday. Pageau was sent to the New York Islanders for a 2020 first-round pick an...

UPDATE 8-Malaysia's Mahathir quits at 94 but agrees to stay as interim PM

Mahathir Mohamad unexpectedly quit as Malaysias prime minister on Monday, leaving the country in political turmoil, but agreed to a request by the Southeast Asian nations king to stay on as interim premier until a successor is named. The re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020