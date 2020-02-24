Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC directs ED to return over Rs 7 lakh with interest seized from travel company in 1995

The Delhi High Court has directed the ED to return over Rs 7 lakh to the owner of Anukampa Tour and Travel company with six per cent interest, which the agency had confiscated from their office in 1995 for the alleged violation of Foreign Exchange law.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 22:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 22:20 IST
HC directs ED to return over Rs 7 lakh with interest seized from travel company in 1995
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has directed the ED to return over Rs 7 lakh to the owner of Anukampa Tour and Travel company with six per cent interest, which the agency had confiscated from their office in 1995 for the alleged violation of Foreign Exchange law. Justice Vibhu Bakhru said that Manak Kala, the owner of the company, has been deprived of his funds for a considerable period of time and observed that the confiscation of the amount was wholly illegal and unsustainable.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Kala challenging the order of Appellate Tribunal for Foreign Exchange dated February 28 2016. It was noted that the Rule 8 of the Foreign Exchange Management (Encashment of Draft, Cheque, Instrument and Payment of Interest) Rules, 2000 provides for repayment of interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum from the date of seizure till the date of payment.

"Thus, this Court is of the view that the said amount is required to be returned to the appellant along with interest at the rate of 6% per annum. It is so directed," the court said. "The order dated Feb 17, 2014, passed by the Adjudicating Authority (Deputy Director, Enforcement Directorate), the order dated Sept 24, 2014, passed by the Appellate Authority (Special Director, Appeals), and the impugned order passed by the Tribunal are unsustainable and are, accordingly, set aside," said Justice Bakhru.

The tribunal had dismissed Manak Kala appeal challenging Director of Enforcement's decision to impose a penalty of Rs 75,00,000 on the appellant and directed confiscation of the amount of Rs 7,95,000 seized from his office, under Section 63 of FERA. On October 4 1995, the business premises of Anukampa Tours and Travels was searched and Indian currency amounting to Rs 7,95,000 and various documents were found in the said premises. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Actor Smollett denies renewed hoax charges in Chicago, is released on bond

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty on Monday to renewed felony charges that he made false reports to Chicago police about being attacked in a hate crime that he is accused of staging in a bid to advance his career. At an...

Constable among 4 killed, DCP injured in fresh riots over CAA in northeast Delhi

A head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a batt...

Police investigate injured German, 29, suspected of driving into carnival

German prosecutors and police are investigating a 29-year-old German man suspected of driving into a crowd at a carnival in the town of Volkmarsen and he is being treated by doctors due to injuries he suffered in the incident, they said in ...

Tennis-Djokovic continues hot streak with opening win in Dubai

World number one Novak Djokovic extended his unbeaten start to the season with a 6-1 6-2 victory over Tunisian Malek Jaziri in the opening round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday. Djokovic, who helped Serbia to victory in the ATP ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020