Court convicts 2 cops for girl's murder at UP police station

A CBI court in Lucknow convicted two police personnel on Monday in the sensational murder case of a girl who was found hanging at a police station premises in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district nine years ago. Judge Pradeep Singh, however, acquitted two police personnel for want of evidence. It has fixed Wednesday for deciding the quantum of sentence.

In his judgment, the court found constable Atiq Ahmad guilty of under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. The then circle officer, Inayat Ullah Khan, was also found guilty Section 201. Atiq was posted as the gunner of circle officer Khan. Those who have been acquitted are constables Shiv Kumar and Uma Shanker.

On June 10, 2011, the mother of 14-year-old girl had lodged an FIR with the Nighasan police station saying that her daughter had taken a buffalo for grazing to the field. While grazing, the buffalo went inside the boundary of the police station. As the girl did not return for long, the complainant went inside and found the dead body of her daughter hanging from a dry tree. The mother had seen injuries on the body of the girl, and it appeared that she was raped and then she was hanged to give it colour of suicide.

The investigation was initially conducted by the CID, which had forwarded charge sheet against Atiq for committing rape and murder of the girl, and against Shiv Kumar and Umashanker for removing evidence. Subsequently, the Central Bureau of Investigation took up a probe. It filed a charge sheet against Atiq for only murder and removing evidence. Three others, including the circle officer, were charged with removing evidence, according to public prosecutor Deep Narayan.

