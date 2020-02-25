Fire at tyre market in Karawal Nagar; fire tenders yet to reach spot

An incident of fire has been reported at a tyre market in Karawal Nagar today at 8.24 am, but the Delhi Fire Service has not been able to reach the spot as they were unable to secure police protection. The area has been witnessing sporadic incidents of violence over the last two days as clashes erupted between two groups, causing the death of five, including one Delhi Police personnel in these incidents. More details are currently awaited. Vehicles were also set on fire in Karawal Nagar on Sunday.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar, on Monday said that four cases have been registered in connection with the incidents of violence that occurred on Sunday (February 23) at different locations across Delhi. "Four cases have been registered - one each in Jaffarabad and Welcome, and two cases in Dayalpur. The people involved are being identified," Kumar said.

On Sunday, clashes started after two groups, one protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the other supporting it came face to face in Maujpur. They pelted stones at each other. The police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mobs. Meanwhile, five people, including one police head constable, lost their lives and 105 got injured in the clashes in North-East Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

